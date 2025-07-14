New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 42,608 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.61% of Stifel Financial worth $59,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $108.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

