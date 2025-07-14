6,486 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Bought by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,224,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BATS VUSB opened at $49.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.