Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $468.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

