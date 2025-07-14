Apollon Financial LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,021,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 88,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $68.87 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

