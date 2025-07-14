AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $180.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.96. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.89.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

