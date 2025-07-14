Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 51.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2%

XEL opened at $68.62 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

