Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 7,283 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

DFAX opened at $29.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $29.66.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

