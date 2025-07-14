Red Wave Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $134.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $135.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.