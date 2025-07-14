Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Webster Financial (WBS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) in the last few weeks:

7/11/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2025 – Webster Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2025 – Webster Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

7/1/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Webster Financial is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

WBS opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,185.50. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,135.60. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

