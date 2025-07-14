LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,571,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,231,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,001 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $165,548,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $160,339,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.