Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 85,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $22.41 on Monday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

