Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $282.23 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

