Transcendent Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,259,000 after purchasing an additional 261,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,296,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,895,000 after acquiring an additional 879,260 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,257,000 after acquiring an additional 746,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 490,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

