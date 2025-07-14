Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Releases Earnings Results

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orkla Asa had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Orkla Asa Stock Up 0.0%

ORKLY stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Orkla Asa has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Orkla Asa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.6871 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from Orkla Asa’s previous dividend of $0.40. Orkla Asa’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

