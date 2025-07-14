Signaturefd LLC Sells 23,419 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $102,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VV opened at $287.65 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $289.11. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.18.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

