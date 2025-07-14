Slow Capital Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Illumina by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after buying an additional 14,481,232 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 54,220.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 32,837.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2,057.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $99.25 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.