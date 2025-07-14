Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,223.62 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,165.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,194.94.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,280.90.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

