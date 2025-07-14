Slow Capital Inc. Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after acquiring an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after acquiring an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $254.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.95 and a 1-year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.