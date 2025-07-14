Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 392 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

PayPal Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

