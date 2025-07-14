Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,000. Nordson accounts for 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Nordson by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $220.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.56 and a 200 day moving average of $205.94. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

