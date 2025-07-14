SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $92.01 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.1% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $92,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 21.4% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $554.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day moving average is $505.58. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $557.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

