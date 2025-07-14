SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $4.84 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.