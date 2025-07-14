SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 5,140.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253,082 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EWG stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

