SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,602 Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 139,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

