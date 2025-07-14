Financial Review: Onity Group (ONIT) and Its Rivals

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Onity Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Onity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Onity Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Onity Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onity Group’s peers have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Onity Group Competitors 154 682 989 15 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Onity Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Onity Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.69%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 22.10%. Given Onity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onity Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Onity Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 2.62% 22.67% 0.70% Onity Group Competitors -5.93% -85.16% -0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onity Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $976.00 million $33.90 million 12.98 Onity Group Competitors $18.24 billion $1.82 billion -67.13

Onity Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Onity Group. Onity Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Onity Group beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Onity Group Company Profile

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

