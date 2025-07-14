SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 7,991 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

