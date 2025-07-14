SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 7,991 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Small Caps Drawing Insider and Institutional Support
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analysts Bet Big on Uber Stock’s Expansion in Autonomous Driving
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.