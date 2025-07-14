Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.92 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $443.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

