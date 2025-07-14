Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of IBIT opened at $67.21 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.