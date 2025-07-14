Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after buying an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after buying an additional 754,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

