Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up about 0.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $171.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.06. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $122.56 and a one year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $191.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

