Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.42.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $736.06 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $701.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

