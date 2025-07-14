iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF opened at $427.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $429.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

