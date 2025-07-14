Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,544,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,654,000 after acquiring an additional 941,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,833,000 after acquiring an additional 893,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,231,000 after acquiring an additional 522,531 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,523,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,417,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $94.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

