Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.47.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:LMT opened at $467.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

