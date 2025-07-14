Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 955 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $23.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

