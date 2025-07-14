Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 970 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2%

Micron Technology stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $135.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.