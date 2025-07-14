General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $302.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.33. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

