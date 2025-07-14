Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 265,251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,952,000 after purchasing an additional 210,566 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6%
TTE stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $70.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.83%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
