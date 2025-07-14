Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 265,251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,952,000 after purchasing an additional 210,566 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6%

TTE stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $70.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.83%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.