Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $25,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $288.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.82.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.17%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

