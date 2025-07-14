DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.99 per share, with a total value of $249,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,299.52. This represents a 26.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $209.89 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. TD Cowen lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

