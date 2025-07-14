Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

