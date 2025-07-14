Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $347.71 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

