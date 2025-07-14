Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Everest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $339.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.09 and a 200 day moving average of $348.66. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

