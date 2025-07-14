Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $104.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $105.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

