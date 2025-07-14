Best Fitness Stocks To Watch Today – July 11th

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Paychex, and Best Buy are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the health and wellness sector, offering products and services related to exercise, nutrition, and athletic performance. They include gym and fitness center chains, equipment manufacturers, wearable device producers, and nutritional supplement firms. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to trends in consumer spending on wellness, seasonal demand for exercise, and broader shifts toward preventive health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.14. 24,819,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,389,967. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.36. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,335. The stock has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $155.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $143.32. 1,395,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average is $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $71.89. 2,354,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71.

