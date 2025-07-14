Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $133.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. UBS Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,550. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,251 shares of company stock worth $14,978,602 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

