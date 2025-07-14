Top Growth Stocks To Follow Now – July 13th

Circle Internet Group, Blackstone, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow revenues and earnings at above-average rates compared with the broader market. Because these firms typically reinvest their profits into research, development or expansion rather than paying dividends, growth stocks often trade at higher price-to-earnings ratios. Investors buy them primarily for capital appreciation, accepting greater volatility and risk in exchange for potentially stronger returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL traded down $16.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.75. 18,163,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,045,640. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,758.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,852. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,102.63. The stock had a trading volume of 545,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,792. The firm has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,105.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $996.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Featured Stories