Pulsar Group (LON:PULS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulsar Group (LON:PULS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.96) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pulsar Group had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%.
Pulsar Group Trading Down 1.3%
LON PULS opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.53) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.85. Pulsar Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 81 ($1.09). The stock has a market cap of £50.44 million, a PE ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.29.
Pulsar Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pulsar Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Small Caps Drawing Insider and Institutional Support
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Analysts Bet Big on Uber Stock’s Expansion in Autonomous Driving
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Pulsar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulsar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.