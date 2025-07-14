Pulsar Group (LON:PULS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulsar Group (LON:PULS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.96) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pulsar Group had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%.

Pulsar Group Trading Down 1.3%

LON PULS opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.53) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.85. Pulsar Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 81 ($1.09). The stock has a market cap of £50.44 million, a PE ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Pulsar Group alerts:

Pulsar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pulsar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Software-as-a-Service products and services to consumer brands and blue-chip enterprises, marketing agencies, and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its solutions include Isentia, a media monitoring, intelligence, and insights solution platform; Pulsar, an audience intelligence and social listening platform; Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media; and ResponseSource, a network that connects journalists and influencers to the PR and communications industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulsar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulsar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.