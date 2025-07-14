Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,954,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 16,190.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,539,000 after buying an additional 549,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jabil by 17,410.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after buying an additional 521,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $221.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.53. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $227.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 6,787 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $1,398,122.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,892. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

