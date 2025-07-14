Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $112.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $112.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.